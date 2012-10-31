Missing Alabama man found, presumed to have drowned

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- The body of Michael Harden, who has been missing since last week, was found by searchers on Tuesday. Harden had last been seen at the Fabuis Coal Mines early last Tuesday morning.

Harden was reported missing last Wednesday and a search of the Fabuis Coal Mines began the next day. The body was located in a wooded area in the old Mines during an extensive search by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, and volunteers from about ten different Rescue Squads and Fire Departments.

Officials say that the assistance was invaluable and the body may not have been located with out the help of these agencies. In



A preliminary report was provided Wednesday which stated that the probable cause of death was drowning.

The final report is pending the results of a toxicology report.

