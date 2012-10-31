Georgia schools recognized for performance and progress - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Area Georgia schools saluted for progress

ATLANTA (WRCB)- Several northwest Georgia schools are among those singled out by State School Supt. John Barge as worthy of reward status.

The following schools are on the list of "Highest Performing" schools:

Chickamauga Elementary

Westwood Elem. (Dalton)

Brookwood Elem. (Dalton)

Trion Elem.

Tunnel Hill Elem. (Whitfield Co.)

Woodlawn Elem. (Murray Co.)

 

The following schools are on the list of "High Progress" schools:

Summerville Middle (Chattooga Co.)

E. Fannin Elem.

Eton Elem. (Murray Co.)

Bagley Middle (Murray Co.)

NW Elem. (Murray Co.)

Lafayette High (Walker Co.)

Calhoun Elem.

Dalton High

 

 

 

