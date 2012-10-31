America's Got Talent begins open casting calls; stops in Nashville

NEW YORK (WRCB) -- Are you ready for your shot at $1 million and the big time? NBC's top-rated summer series "America's Got Talent," starts its nationwide search for season eight contestants with auditions beginning in Los Angeles on November 14 and 15.



The talent search is open to acts of all ages, the auditions then continue in Seattle (November 29), Portland (December 1), New Orleans (December 8 and 9), Birmingham (December 10), Memphis (December 11), Nashville (December 13) and continues onto the East Coast, making stops in Savannah ( December 14), Raleigh (December 15), Norfolk (December 16), before heading to San Antonio (January 12 and 13) and Chicago (January 26 and 27.) Additional auditions cities will be announced shortly. Updates and a full list of details with all venue information can be found online.



Last year the winning act, Richard and Nick Olate of Olate Dogs, beat out thousands of hopefuls to take home the coveted $1 million grand prize and a headlining show in Las Vegas.

See reactions from Olate Dogs and the "America's Got Talent" Season 7 judges here.



2012/2013 Audition cities



Nov 14 & 15, 2012 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles Convention Center

Nov 29, 2012 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBA

Dec 1st, 2012 - Portland, OR - Oregon Convention Center

Dec 8 & 9, 2012 - New Orleans, LA - Ernest N. Memorial Convention Center

Dec 10, 2012 - Birmingham, AL - Venue TBA

- Venue TBA Dec 11, 2012 - Memphis, TN - Venue TBA

Dec 13, 2012 - Nashville, TN - Venue TBA

- Venue TBA Dec 14, 2012 - Savannah, GA - Venue TBA

Dec 15, 2012 - Raleigh, NC - Venue TBA

Dec 16, 2012 - Norfolk, VA - Venue TBA

Jan 12 & 13, 2013 - San Antonio, TX - Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

Jan 26 & 27, 2013 - Chicago, IL - Venue TBA

For additional information, please see the America's Got Talent website.

