"Old Green Eyes" and other local Halloween legends

CHICKAMAUGA, GA (Times Free Press) -- A Confederate soldier's disembodied head is causing headaches for park rangers at Chickamauga Battlefield.

There's been so much interest in "Old Green Eyes," a ghost that's said to be the floating head of a soldier searching for his missing body, that the park is closing all of its secondary roads tonight to prevent would-be ghost hunters from wandering all over.

"We get a lot of people who come out after hours ... looking for ghost-type stuff. It brings people out," Chief Ranger Todd Roeder said.

The Internet is awash with accounts of Old Green Eyes, some of which say the ghost isn't a soldier but a spirit known to the Cherokee Indians.

