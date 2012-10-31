New York and New Jersey look toward recovery after Sandy

NEW YORK (NBC) -- Throughout the northeast, communities left fragile by one of the worst storms to strike the region are waking up to another of day of disaster.



Hundreds are still stranded in communities left unrecognizable by Sandy.



From the Garden State to the city that never sleeps, an entire coastline is waking up to a new reality, caused by Hurricane Sandy.



A Moonachie resident called the storm "The scariest thing that I've probably ever been through."



Homes sit ripped from their foundations. Streets now resemble sand dunes.



In Seaside Heights, pieces of the once popular vacation funtown float in the ocean....



Seaside Heights Police Department Chief Tommy Boyd said "We're just lucky we're here today."



At Point Pleasant, home-owners hope chest high flood waters will recede.



"This is crazy. I've never seen anything like this in my life before..." explained Carrie O'Neill of Point Pleasant, NJ.



First responders are still trying to rescue victims cut off by the storms powerful tidal surge.



Mary Niedzwiecki of Bay Head, NJ was surprised by the storm's ferocity: "All of a sudden it came up very fast."



Tidal flooding paralyzed much of lower Manhattan, filling subway lines and tunnels and even covering the runways at LaGuardia Airport.



In Queens, New York, fire - not water- proved the biggest threat-leaving more than 100 homes unrecognizable.



NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg said "It was a storm of historic intensity, but New Yorkers are resilient."



A resilience millions now must rely on to rebuild in the wake of the storm.