Mt. LeConte dreaming of a white Halloween as snow nears 40 inches

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, TN (News Sentinel) -- It's Halloween, not Christmas, so it isn't even winter yet, but the upper elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park resemble a winter wonderland this Wednesday morning, with snowfall totals since the outer bands of Hurricane Sandy passed through on Sunday nearing 40 inches in some areas.



Mount LeConte, which already had close to 20 inches when the day began on Tuesday, "got a lot more during the day and throughout the night," according to National Weather Service spokesperson Tim Doyle.



Allyson Virden, who works at LeConte Lodge, has kept the outside world updated on conditions at the top thanks to her blog at highonleconte.com.



Doyle's assessment was echoed in Virden's most recent post from Tuesday afternoon, which simply said, "almost 3 feet and still coming down."



