Another Tennessee patient dies from meningitis - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Another Tennessee patient dies from meningitis

Posted: Updated:

(WRCB) - The State Department of Health says another Tennessee patient who contracted fungal meningitis has died.

That brings the total number of deaths in the state to 11.

The number of total cases remains at 74.

The meningitis outbreak linked to epidural steroid shots has affected more than 350 people in 19 states.

The illness is not contagious, but have health officials say it is extremely hard to treat.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.