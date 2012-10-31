Another Tennessee patient dies from meningitis

(WRCB) - The State Department of Health says another Tennessee patient who contracted fungal meningitis has died.

That brings the total number of deaths in the state to 11.

The number of total cases remains at 74.

The meningitis outbreak linked to epidural steroid shots has affected more than 350 people in 19 states.

The illness is not contagious, but have health officials say it is extremely hard to treat.