Hamilton Co. Sheriff Hammond asks TBI to investigate car issue

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond has asked the TBI to look into whether he violated procedure by giving a car back to its owner.

It had been seized in a drug arrest of the woman's son.

The woman told our partners at the Times Free Press she knew Sheriff Hammond from college and called him to see about getting the car returned to her.

Hammond says he doesn't remember the woman.

He says there was a paperwork error, which will be corrected.

