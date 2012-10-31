CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga's Homeless Coalition is making plans for the cold months ahead, and they're asking the city to open its checkbook.

The Coalition is teaming up with several organizations to open an emergency homeless shelter from December through February.

Tuesday night they asked the City Council for $75,000 to help foot the bill.

Last year more than 700 people sought refuge from the cold at the Community Kitchen.

Coalition president Mary Simons says long term goals include a separate shelter location.

City Council will vote on the issue next week.