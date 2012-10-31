Chattanooga's Homeless Coalition is making plans for the cold mo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga's Homeless Coalition is making plans for the cold months ahead

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga's Homeless Coalition is making plans for the cold months ahead, and they're asking the city to open its checkbook.

The Coalition is teaming up with several organizations to open an emergency homeless shelter from December through February.

Tuesday night they asked the City Council for $75,000 to help foot the bill.

Last year more than 700 people sought refuge from the cold at the Community Kitchen.

Coalition president Mary Simons says long term goals include a separate shelter location.

City Council will vote on the issue next week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.