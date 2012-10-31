Chilly Trick or Treating

(WRCB) - My daughter told me about one of the more creative costume ideas this year. Get some of the candy "Smarties"...tape them all over your pants, and go out as a "Smarty Pants"!

Maybe slap a jacket on the kids as well. Temperatures will be cooling down rapidly this evening.

Today, we will be a little breezy (NW 10-15), but overall a nice day with low humidity and highs near 60. With the breezes and low humidity, the fire danger is high today.

This evening, as the kids head out, temps will be in the 50s, but rapidly drop into the 40s by the end of the evening. At least give them a jacket to carry in case they get too cold later in the evening.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for our Tennessee counties, and a FREEZE WARNING for our north Georgia counties as temps should drop into the low 30s in the valleys, and the upper 20s in the mountains.

After tomorrow morning, a warming trend will see us into the low 70s by the end of the week.

