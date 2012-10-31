Braves' Heyward wins first Gold Glove

Mark Bowman

MLB.com

ATLANTA -- Jason Heyward spent this past season proving that he has the potential to be one of those rare players who has both tremendous power and great speed. At the same time, this legitimate five-tool athlete proved that he already stands as one of the game's premier defensive outfielders.

Heyward's defensive contributions were rewarded on Tuesday night, when he received the first Rawlings Gold Glove Award of his young career. Blessed with speed and great instincts, the 23-year-old spent this past summer handling his duties in right field with the grace of a center fielder.

Click here to read the full story from AtlantaBraves.com and MLB.com.