Red Bank commissioners settle lawsuits with former officers

RED BANK, TN. (WRCB) -- The Red Bank City Commission voted Tuesday night to settle lawsuits filed back in 2010 by now former police officers.

The suits stem from a turbulent time in the red bank police force that included an alleged unlawful DUI arrest, warrantless, forced entry into the wrong home, and a controversial police chief who was fired by a city manager who was then, himself, fired.

Bradley Hanon sued the city for $1.5 million dollars claiming harassment and an assault at the hands of former Mayor Joe Glasscock.

Rebecca Chauncey sued for $1.5 million, as well, claiming she was improperly suspended after an incident involving an alleged policy violation.

Citing the time required and expense to continue fighting in court, City Attorney Arnold Stulce suggested settlements of $36,000 for Hanon (Red Bank would pay $26,500) and $21,000 for Chauncey (Red Bank would pay $16,500).

The commission voted 3-1 for approval.

