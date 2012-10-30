TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Grundy County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) – TBI investigators are looking in to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County.

It happened Monday around 2:00 p.m. on Ivey Street.

TBI Spokeswoman Kristin Helm says officers shot Russell Smith twice, after he pointed a gun at them while fleeing on an ATV.

Helm says officers were serving a warrant.

Smith was taken to Erlanger where his condition is unknown.

Helm says three others were charged for helping with the escape.

