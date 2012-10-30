Ringgold Police add military Humvees to fleet

RINGGOLD, GA. (WRCB) -- Ringgold's police fleet recently added a lot more muscle to its force with two military Humvees. The addition wouldn't have been possible without a military surplus program called The Department of Defense Excess Property Program.

"Any surplus equipment that the military has that they're not using, that's just sitting in a lot, they offer it to law enforcement agencies to use," says Cpt. Chad Cardin.

Vehicles like the Humvees can run upwards of $50,000 each.

"If it wasn't a good deal, our city council and the mayor wouldn't have bought it," resident Norman Lansford says.

A good deal may be an understatement. Assistant Police Chief Greg Wingo says not one dime of taxpayer money was used to purchase the vehicles. In fact, they'll only cost about $2 to purchase.

"You maintain them for five years. At the end of the five years you pay them $1 and then it becomes yours or the agency's," Wingo explains.

A $3,000 grant through Norfolk Southern Railroad helped buy some of the equipment.

"We're able to buy the light bar that went on it," says Wingo.

Rick Worley and Son's donated its time and man power to paint the Humvees. One was used in combat in Iraq, the other was hardly used at all.

"It was stored on a ship for five years and was never used and only had 3,000 miles on it," says Cardin.

However, at eight miles per gallon don't expect to see them on the road too often.

"Parades, special events, inclement weather," says Wingo.

If another storm like April 2011 should hit, the police department is ready and on standby.

"If we can utilize the ability to use the equipment and it not cost the taxpayers anything I think that's a good deal," Cardin says.