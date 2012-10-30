EPA announces lead cleanup on Southside

ATLANTA (WRCB) -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Tuesday cleanup of residential yards in the Southside area of Chattanooga. The area is referred to as the Southside Lead Removal Site.



The EPA started remediation of contaminated yards in September 24 of this year. Three residences have been completed and work on two yards are underway, having been started last week.



A tentative schedule for the remaining yard cleanups is being established. Residents will be notified before cleanup of their yard is expected.



The cleanup stems from a 2011 Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) request to help determine the origin of a lead exposure to a resident in the Southside community.



EPA and TDEC tested nearby sites in Chattanooga and determined the elevated lead in soils appears to be limited to the Southside area.



The exact source of lead in the soils remains unknown.



