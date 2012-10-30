Tennessee Conservative Union chairman calls for Scott DesJarlais' resignation

NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -- Tennessee Conservative Union Chairman Lloyd Daugherty today called on U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., to resign from Congress, saying the physician's past actions reach "a level of hypocrisy that is simply untenable."



"He has repudiated the beliefs of the Fourth Congressional District, rejected the long held core values of the state of Tennessee, shamed the Republican Party and accomplished something incredibly difficult. He has embarrassed the United States Congress," Daugherty said in a statement.



Daugherty listed recent revelations about DesJarlais pressing one patient he'd been involved with romantically to seek an abortion in 2000. Last week, a second patient told the Times Free Press that she dated DesJarlais in 2000 and he prescribed drugs for her and they used marijuana together.



DesJarlais' campaign manager Brandon Lewis charged that Daugherty "is neither genuinely conservative or Republican and routinely supports liberal democrats like Lincoln Davis and Eric Stewart in an effort to drive a wedge among conservative groups for his liberal puppet masters."



