Even with heavy winds and cold conditions, firefighters practice

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Despite the windy conditions and chilly temperatures, Chattanooga firefighters practiced their "high-angle rescue" techniques Tuesday.



The department's Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team set up atop a silo at the Buzzi Unicem cement plant on Suck Creek Road. The team is specially trained for this type of rescue operation.



For the exercise, a plant worker on top of the silo falls and is seriously injured. The team is them called in to lower the worker safely to the ground. In Tuesday's exercise, Senior Firefighter Justin Vice served as the mock victim.



The firefighters carefully secured Vice in what is called the Stokes rescue basket and lifted him over the rail. One-hundred and twenty feet later, the "victim" was on the ground and removed from the basket.



Battalion Chief Phil Hyman said the exercise was a success and thanked the Buzzi Unicem cement plant for agreeing to participate in the exercise. "It's great training for our USAR personnel," said Hyman, "and it's great safety training for all the workers at the cement plant. Hopefully, we'll never have to do this for real."