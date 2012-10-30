Devontavious Bryant, charged in Reggie White Blvd rape, appears in court

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Devontavious Bryant appeared in court very briefly Tuesday, and waived his bond hearing. Both his mother and brother were there and left without speaking.



Bryant, 18, is charged him aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault for an attack on a young woman jogging near Finley Stadium October 10.



A 16-year-old student at Washington Alternative School faces the same charges, as a juvenile.



He is scheduled to be back in court December 4.