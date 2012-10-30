Fire sends one person to hospital

TUNNEL HILL, WHITFIELD CO., GA (WRCB) - An early morning house fire in Whitfield County sent one person to the hospital.

The fire broke out at a home on East School Street in Tunnel Hill around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

One person was sent to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Firefighters managed to have the fire under control by 4:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.