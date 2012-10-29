Tracking Sandy: How to check on your loved ones in the NE - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tracking Sandy: How to check on your loved ones in the Northeast

Posted:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- An online registry is providing some peace of mind for families with loved ones in Sandy's path.

The program is called Safe and Well.

After a family member or friend signs up, they can post updates on how they are doing.

You can search the registry for their names and read those updates.

It's sponsored by the Red Cross.

Click here to sign up or search the Safe and Well registry.

