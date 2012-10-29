Sandy's potential impact on the Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Channel 3 Storm Alert Team is keeping an eye on the forecast, as Sandy moves closer to the East Coast.



Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys says winds will continue to be brisk for the Tennessee Valley Monday night, and they will be downright strong Tuesday.

He says we can expect gusts up to 25 mph tonight in the valleys and near 35 in the higher elevations.

Tuesday, sustained winds will be near 25 mph in the valleys, and near 35 mph in the higher elevations with stronger gusts.

Paul says snow could fall in the mountains of Monroe County and points north.

Elevations over 5000 feet in the Smokies could see 2 feet of snow!

Warmer weather will return for the end of the week.

