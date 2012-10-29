Memphis pushes back over library ID voting policy

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Election officials are making Shelby County early voters who show only a Memphis library card as their photo identification cast a provisional ballot, and an attorney for the city is demanding the practice stop.

Attorney George Barrett sent a "cease and desist" letter to Tennessee Attorney General Robert Cooper on Monday. The letter says the city will seek a legal remedy if state election officials don't relent.

The Tennessee Court of Appeals ruled last week that the voter ID law is constitutional and it ordered election officials to accept the library card as valid government-issued proof of identity.

State election officials are asking the state Supreme Court to take up the case and say state lawyers advised them filing the appeal petition has stayed the appellate court order.

