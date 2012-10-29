Local volunteers await Sandy's arrival, more on standby - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local volunteers await Sandy's arrival, more on standby

Posted: Updated:
Photo by Les Stone/American Red Cross Photo by Les Stone/American Red Cross
Photo by Les Stone/American Red Cross Photo by Les Stone/American Red Cross
Photo by Les Stone/American Red Cross Photo by Les Stone/American Red Cross

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- As Hurricane Sandy continues to move closer to the east coast, local volunteers are there to help.

Stan Gilbert, with American Red Cross, says about 3,200 people spent Sunday night in more than a hundred of the organization's shelters in nine states.

More than 1,300 emergency workers are in the region, two of them from Chattanooga with three more on standby for a flight.

If you would like to help, you can donate by visiting the Red Cross online, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

READ MORE:

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.