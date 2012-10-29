Local volunteers await Sandy's arrival, more on standby

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- As Hurricane Sandy continues to move closer to the east coast, local volunteers are there to help.

Stan Gilbert, with American Red Cross, says about 3,200 people spent Sunday night in more than a hundred of the organization's shelters in nine states.

More than 1,300 emergency workers are in the region, two of them from Chattanooga with three more on standby for a flight.

If you would like to help, you can donate by visiting the Red Cross online, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

READ MORE: