Halloween bash busted up for underage drinking

SODDY-DAISY, TN. (WRCB) -- A Soddy-Daisy man is in some trouble for allowing teens to party and drink at his home. By the end of the night, a 13-year-old ended up in the hospital and a 19-year-old was arrested.

People living on Brookrun Drive in Soddy-Daisy say their neighborhood is normally quiet. But that wasn't the case Friday night, when police drove up.

"Friday at about 11:45 p.m., our officers responded to a large party," says Soddy-Daisy Police Chief Phil Hamrick.

The police report says once police arrived they found multiple teenagers that were drinking. One was found just up the street, passed out on a swing set throwing up. Another was found in the backseat of a car throwing up and urinating on himself.

"I believe the youngest was 13," says Hamrick.

Hamrick says the teen had to be taken to the hospital.

Neighbors say police were carrying bottles of beer from the home by the armload.

"If we find underage drinkers, we're going to try to track it back to the source and find out where they got their alcohol. And we're going to do our best to charge that person," says Hamrick.

Forty-nine-year-old Jeffery O'Malley was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Teens at the party say he was the host and bought the alcohol.

Police also arrested 19-year-old Billy Hindman after police found he had a hydrocodone tablet and was carrying brass knuckles.

Chief Hamrick says he's just glad no one was seriously hurt.

"There's a danger, period, of teens consuming alcohol, getting out on the roads, making irresponsible decisions, either getting hurt or being in a bad car accident even." he says.

And he has a message for parents.

"Parents need to know where their kids are going and who their kids are with at all times."

O'Malley faces eight counts of contributing the delinquency of a minor.

Hindman faces a charge of drug violations and weapons violations.

All of the charges are misdemeanors.