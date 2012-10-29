Milling and Gross Win TowBoat U.S. C.B.A. Classic Championship

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of James Milling and Buddy Gross reeled in a two-day catch of 10 bass weighing 44.47 pounds to take the win in the 2012 TowBoat U.S. Chattanooga Bass Association Classic Championship on Lake Chickamauga.

"We fished grass both days of the tournament and everything we weighed in came on a frog. Chickamauga Lake has come along ways and is a great fishery right now." says Buddy Gross

This event was held at Chester Frost Park where 71 teams battled for the prestigious honor of CBA Classic Champions and $10,000.00 first place money. The total payout of this year's two-day event totaled $58,000.00.

The fishermen faced drastic weather changes which triggered a record number of bass being caught for this 35 year old event.

Towboat U.S. owners, Shane and Stacy O'Neal, sponsored this year's event. Shane says "For over 45 years, BoatUS has been delivering time, money and life saving services to recreational boaters from coast to coast. We fight for your rights on Capitol Hill, we have the finest low cost boat insurance, the largest fleet of tow boats ready to assist you 24/7 when the unexpected happens on the water, and an award-winning magazine that reports information you won't find in other boating publications. We love helping you save money – through equipment discounts at West Marine and on fuel, transient slips and repairs at over 900 marinas around the country. We also provide boaters with an accredited online safety course and are committed to making our waterways clean for all".

The complete results are as follows:

1st: Buddy Gross and James Milling with 44.47 lbs., $10,000

2nd: Rick Camp and Jamie Hatcher with 44.10 lbs., $5,000

3rd: Greg Lamb and Eddie Wilson with 42.58 lbs., $3,500

4th: John Gudel and John Green with 40.18 lbs., $3,000

5th: Tom Kizziah III and Tom Kizziah Jr. with 38.84 lbs., $2,500

6th: Wes Hardin and Jason Cook with 38.79 lbs., $2,000

7th: Cody Frazier and Taylor Bolton with 38.70 lbs., $1,400

8th: Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis with 38.65 lbs., $1,100

9th: Tony Townsend and Galen James with 38.08 lbs., $1,000

10th: Jamie Copenhaver and Adam Dysart with 37.35 lbs., $950

1st: Buddy Gross and James Milling with 44.47 lbs., $10,000

2nd: Rick Camp and Jamie Hatcher with 44.10 lbs., $5,000

3rd: Greg Lamb and Eddie Wilson with 42.58 lbs., $3,500

4th: John Gudel and John Green with 40.18 lbs., $3,000

5th: Tom Kizziah III and Tom Kizziah Jr. with 38.84 lbs., $2,500

6th: Wes Hardin and Jason Cook with 38.79 lbs., $2,000

7th: Cody Frazier and Taylor Bolton with 38.70 lbs., $1,400

8th: Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis with 38.65 lbs., $1,100

9th: Tony Townsend and Galen James with 38.08 lbs., $1,000

10th: Jamie Copenhaver and Adam Dysart with 37.35 lbs., $950

11th: Brent Tharp and Brandon Roop with 37.16 lbs., $900

12th: Rogie Brown and Alan Brown with 36.13 lbs., $800

13th: Chuck James and Brad James with 35.99 lbs., $700

14th: Lance Nunley and Thomas Wilson with 34.89 lbs., $600

15th: Nicholas Pratt and Chris Coffey with 33.98 lbs., $500

16th: John Mantooth and Matt Jenkins with 33.46 lbs., $500

17th: Ben Hayes and Brent Hayes with 33.36 lbs., $500

18th: Justin Medley and Glen Gamble with 33.25 lbs., $500

19th: Ron Willerson and Carter Day with 31.17 lbs., $500

20th: Chris Grant and Mike Looney with 30.61 lbs., $500

21st: Baron Adams and Brian Pierce with 29.49 lbs., $450

22nd: Steve Barnes and Spencer Smith with 29.49 lbs., $450

23rd: Chris Coleman and Jim Cross with 29.12 lbs., $450

24th: Gary Nelson and John Taylor with 28.60 lbs., $450

25th: Andy Parkinson and Jonathon Faith with 28.42 lbs., $450

26th: Allen Lewis and Brad Ferguson with 28.03 lbs., $450

27th: Jared McMillon and JB McMillon with 27.66 lbs., $450

28th: Jared Haas and Wyatt Beavers with 27.15 lbs., $450

29th: Danny Daniels and Robert Simpson with 25.27 lbs., $450

30th: John Dalashmitt and Ted Pulliam with 25.23 lbs., $450

31st: Jim McClanahan and Derek McCullough with 25.09 lbs., $400

32nd: Haden Lamb and Jeff Richmond with 24.88 lbs., $400

33rd: Ryan Rigsby and Randy Rigsby with 24.79 lbs., $400

34th: Jason Smith with 24.13 lbs., $400

35th: Dale Stinnett and Randy Stinnett with 23.61 lbs., $400

36th: Brian Wilson and Tom Brindle with 22.55 lbs., $400

37th: Mark Kieth and Mark Varady with 22.42 lbs., $400

38th: Damon Taylor and Teddy Owensby with 22.09 lbs., $400

39th: Barry Wingo and Jeff Hineman with 21.54 lbs., $400

40th: Greg Shaver and Daniel Morgan with 21.17 lbs., $400

41st: Jeff Reed and Josh Reed with 20.37 lbs., $350

42nd: Tracey Penney and Ed Moore with 20.32 lbs., $350

43rd: Justin Sneed and David Allen with 20.04 lbs., $350

44th: Steve Norris and Marc Pratt with 19.59 lbs., $350

45th: Scott Schauwecker and Mark Kinsey with 19.53 lbs., $350

46th: Jeff Knight and Jody Moore with 19.47 lbs., $2,000

47th: Stan Dickert and Marty Heatherley with 17.45 lbs., $350

48th: Logan Kokozzka and Jeff Kokozzka with 17.25 lbs., $350

49th: Shane Frazier and Randy Frazier with 16.78 lbs., $350

50th: Larry Erwin and Tyler Bain with 16.04 lbs., $350

51st: Jim Kester and Clark Akins with 15.27 lbs., $300

52nd: Roy Dye and Marvin Day with 14.86 lbs., $300

53rd: Wade Batson and Scott Powell with 14.61 lbs., $300

54th: Ron Bohlman and Ray Bohlman with 13.10 lbs., $300

55th: Anthony Correll and Hayley Correll with 12.39 lbs., $300

56th: James Burkhart and Christopher Burkhart with 10.15 lbs., $300

57th: Roger Kendrick and Keith Ellis with 10.07 lbs., $300

58th: Randy Pippin and Rick Deyoung with 8.55 lbs., $300

59th: Ivan Haag and Jessie Bledsoe with 8.44 lbs., $300

60th: Mike Varner and Trey Evans with 7.88 lbs., $300

61st: D.L. Tanner and Joe Pate with 6.81 lbs., $300

62nd: Verlin Bearden and Chris Gallman with 6.11 lbs., $300

63rd: Chris Gilmore with 5.60 lbs., $300

64th: Lee Metcalf and Greg Worsham with 5.22 lbs., $300

65th: Casey Hitchcock and Dalton Summers with 5.17 lbs., $300

66th: Rocky Sutherland and Harley Sutherland with 4.05 lbs., $300

67th: Justin Whaley and Chris Batson with 3.15 lbs., $300

68th: Paul Cordell and Jim Howard with 2.84 lbs., $300

69th: Victor Row with 0.00 lbs., $300

70th: Josh Wofford and Bruce Wofford with 0.00 lbs., $300

71st: Jim Cofer and Matt Wendorf with 0.00 lbs., $300

First day big fish winners are as follows:

Largemouth bass caught by the team of Justin Medley and Glen Gamble weighing 9.01 lbs.

Spotted bass caught by the team of Andy Parkinson and Jonathan Faith weighing 3.62 lbs.

Smallmouth bass caught by the team of Mark Kieth and Mark Varady weighing 3.92lbs.

Second day big fish winners are as follows:

Largemouth bass caught by the team of Rick Camp and Jamie Hatcher weighing 7.93 lbs.

Spotted bass caught by the team of Allen Lewis and Brad Ferguson weighing 1.86 lbs.

Smallmouth bass caught by the team of Ryan and Randy Rigsby weighing 3.97 lbs.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com