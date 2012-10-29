UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in SWAT standoff on Igou Gap Road

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A man wanted for attempted murder after a SWAT standoff, is behind bars Monday night.

Chattanooga Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig says Gerald Rounsaville was arrested around 8:00 p.m. at an East Ridge motel.



A Channel 3 camera rolled as a SWAT trucks moved down Igou Gap Road earlier Monday.

During the morning hours, a nearby officer says he heard a shot come from a home where Gerald Rounsaville lived.

A woman inside told the officer Rounsaville fired a shot at two contractors in the driveway.

Officer Nathan Hartwig says, "When he responded he saw two victims running away from the scene. He was told that the suspect who shot at the victims ran back in to the house."

Officers draped with tactical gear and assault rifles in hand, surrounded the home where officers believed Rounsaville was hiding, but never found him.



Police say the contractors stopped to pick up some equipment left behind and shots followed an argument.

The men tell Channel 3 they ran away as soon as they saw a gun.

Neighbor Wernon Ware says before he left the home Monday morning, Rounsaville seemed calm.

Police are no stranger to this home.

Records show they have been here dozens of times in the last year for domestic calls, and Rounsaville has been arrested several more times for dui's or drug possession.

Ware, says his concern is this scene happening again.

Gerald Rounsaville is scheduled for court November 7.

