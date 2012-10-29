Owners of Brainerd military surplus store charged

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Owners of a military surplus store in Chattanooga have been charged with selling equipment to make methamphetamine.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Monday that Tony Dewayne Honeycutt and Terry Michael Honeycutt each face a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They are the owners of the Brainerd Road Army Store.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Woods, who filed the charges, claims that the men made as much as $300,000 from the sale of meth manufacturing equipment from 2008 to 2010.

Woods is also asking a federal judge to turn over the store to the federal government as a part of the proposed forfeiture.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.