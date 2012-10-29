Early snowfall dumps 7'' in Smokies

NEWFOUND GAP,TN (News Sentinel) -- Last week Will Overman hiked in the sunshine. Sunday night he hiked through the snow in temperatures below freezing.



"Everything was so wet, it took about three hours to make a fire," said the Virginia Beach, VA., native, who's celebrating his high school graduation by hiking the Appalachian Trail with his father, Bill. "It was a three-man effort to get it going."



The Overmans and other backpackers from around the country survived a bitterly cold night Sunday in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park amid snow accumulations of more than half a foot, courtesy of fallout from the so-called "Frankenstorm" pounding the East Coast. About 50 people took shelter in the park, spokeswoman Dana Soehn said today.



Rangers expect further snow and high winds in the days to come. So far, wind speeds have reached from 20-30 mph, with forecasts calling for anywhere from 4-20 inches of snow, Soehn said.



