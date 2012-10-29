Dalton's "Operation Blue Christmas" starts this week

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -- Operation Blue Christmas is the Dalton Police Department's holiday toy drive for children, which starts on November 1st and runs through December 5.



The drive benefits "Sharing Is Caring", a group effort by the United Way, Salvation Army, and Dalton Public Schools, and helps children in need in the community.



Monetary donations can be made during normal business hours at the Dalton Police Services Center at 301 Jones Street.

Toys can also be dropped off at the Police Services Center or at any of the following locations:





Dollar General (511 N. Glenwood Ave.)

Mountain Creek Harley Davidson

The Filling Station Restaurant

The Engine Room Restaurant

The Dalton Depot and Trackside Café

Mack Gaston Community Center



Donations of toys can also be made to Dalton Police Department officers on duty in the community. Toys should be new and unwrapped, appropriate for male and female children from ages 0 to 18.