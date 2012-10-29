Democratic PAC buys $180K in anti-DesJarlais ads

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A political action committee that supports Democrats is launching $180,000 worth of television ads criticizing Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais over revelations he once urged a mistress to seek an abortion.

The House Majority PAC's ads are running in the Nashville and Chattanooga markets. The group has now spent a total of $280,000 on the race since Oct. 19, after news of the abortion discussion surfaced.

DesJarlais' campaign platform includes his opposition to abortion rights. He has argued he was using strong language to pressure the mistress to admit she was not pregnant.

Democratic challenger Eric Stewart raised twice as much as DesJarlais in the most recent campaign finance reporting period, but the incumbent still held a 3 to 1 advantage in cash on hand.

