Man charged with providing alcohol to teens

SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB) -- Two men now face charges stemming from an underage drinking party in Soddy-Daisy.

Police responded to several calls about a large party on Brookrun Drive just before midnight onFriday.

A police report states that as one officer arrived at the scene, he witnessed a white sedan and van pull into a driveway and a juvenile get out of the vehicle and run behind ahouse. The officer stopped the white sedan to investigate suspicious activity. The officer says a 13-year-old was passed out in the backseat. An ambulance was called to take the teenager to the hospital.

The driver, Michelle Raines, told the officer she had picked up several people who had been drinking at party nearby. All of them admitted to having drank alcohol. During a pat down, the officer discovered one of the occupants had brass knuckles and a hydrocodone tablet. Billy Hindman was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of an unlawful weapon.

Upon arriving to the home where the alleged party was taking place, officers found two more juveniles who were intoxicated. Another juvenile was reportedly found down the street vomiting. An ambulance was called, but the teenager was not take to the hospital.

Witnesses toldpolice that the homeowner, Jeff O'Malley had bought the alcohol for the party and was there while the teenagers were drinking. Police arrested O'Malley and charged him with eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

All of the alcohol was seized and the children were turned over to their parents.