Police and SWAT teams search for suspect after shooting

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Around 9:30 a.m. Monday Chattanooga Police were called 7900 Igou Gap, on a report of shots being fired.



Police are looking for 47-year old Gerald Scott Rounsaville. The description given lists Rounsaville as wearing blue jeans and a grey striped long sleeve shirt with a black jacket. He is about 5'6" tall and weighs 125lbs. He is described as having short black hair and clean-shaven.

The SWAT team was called out as Rounsaville was seen running back into the home at 7911 Igou Gap Rd. Swat officers talked with a woman in the home believed to be his mother.

Police later found Scott had a dispute with contractors and pulled a gun and shot at them.

Once the SWAT team gained entry to the home, Rounsaville was gone.

Police consider him armed and dangerous.