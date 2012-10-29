Accident sends one person to the hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Accident sends one person to the hospital

Posted: Updated:

CHATTOOGA CO., GA (WRCB) -  A two vehicle accident sends at least one person to the hospital.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. Monday on Hwy 27 on the southside of Taylor's Ridge.

One of the victims was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be cut out. 

The victim was taken to the hospital by Life Force.

 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.