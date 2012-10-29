Winter storm warning for central Appalachians

MORRISTOWN, TN. (AP) - Hurricane Sandy, merging with a secondary upper-level low, will create a very strong storm system across the central Appalachians during the first part of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the higher elevations of East Tennessee and the Smokies through early Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to come overnight, and accumulations of 6 to 17 inches are possible at elevations above 3,500 feet.

Northwest winds will continue to increase, and a wind advisory is in effect through Tuesday evening across the region.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for lower elevations of northeast Tennessee.

