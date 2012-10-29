Catoosa County EMS responders head to Northeast - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Catoosa County EMS responders head to Northeast

CATOOSA CO., GA (WRCB) - More responders are heading to the Northeast to help with disaster response in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

Early Monday morning, 10 personnel with five ambulances left Fort Olgethorpe heading for Fort Dix, New Jersey. They are expected to arrive sometime Monday.

