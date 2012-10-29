Have your flights been canceled due to Hurricane Sandy? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Have your flights been canceled due to Hurricane Sandy?

Posted:

(WRCB) - An increasing number of flights are canceled due to Hurricane Sandy. Airlines are moving planes out of harm's way, and connecting flights have been canceled in some instances.

If your travel plans include flying out of Chattanooga, Nashville, Atlanta or Knoxville, you should check your flight's schedule before heading to the airport.

To see what flights are on time, delayed or canceled:

Another approach is checking with your airline:

Other helpful web sites are:

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.