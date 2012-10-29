Have your flights been canceled due to Hurricane Sandy?

(WRCB) - An increasing number of flights are canceled due to Hurricane Sandy. Airlines are moving planes out of harm's way, and connecting flights have been canceled in some instances.



If your travel plans include flying out of Chattanooga, Nashville, Atlanta or Knoxville, you should check your flight's schedule before heading to the airport.

