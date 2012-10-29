Stop the Violence rally held in Westside

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga's Westside community is sending a message of peace to the criminals who try to take over.

The Neighborhood Rec Center held a "Stop the Violence" rally.

A Halloween party keeps the kids entertained while adults learn about programs to keep young people off the streets and out of trouble.

It's the second year in a row for this rally.

Organizers say it's a small step toward a big impact.

The rally comes less than two weeks after a woman jogging was assaulted on Reggie White Boulevard.

Police arrested two teens.

One was a minor.

Community leaders say they want the Stop the Violence rally to shed some positive light in the west side community.