Hurricane Sandy's impact on the Tennessee Valley

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
(WRCB) - Sandy, with a 700 mile diameter reach,  is going to be a mess for the entire northeast producing 5-10" of rain, tropical storm force winds, widespread flooding, and even 3-6" of snow as far south as Asheville, NC.

The storm will have much less of an impact on us, but an impact will be felt.

A windy advisory is in effect for the entire area throughout the day as we are expecting winds from the northeast at 10-20 mph with gust s up to 30 mph.  In the mountains, winds will blow even stronger...20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

The winds will continue to blow at a good clip through tomorrow, then as Sandy winds down, so will our winds.

Cool weather stays with us all week with highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows in the mid 30s.

For a county by county breakdown of watches and warnings go to... http://www.wrcbtv.com/weather

