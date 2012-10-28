State launches "Operation Blackout" targeting sex offenders on Halloween

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Department of Correction is expanding efforts to increase the safety of children on Halloween night with the launch of "Operation Blackout."

Probation and Parole officers will be joined by local law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Marshals to ensure sex offenders who are under TDOC supervision adhere to strict guidelines.

"Operation Blackout" will result in an increased presence of law enforcement in the community and random visits to the homes of sex offenders who must adhere to the following guidelines on October 31, 2012:

• Will remain in their homes between the hours of 5:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m.

• Will not have porch lights on as is the custom to participate in trick-or-treating.

• Will not open their doors for trick-or-treaters.

• Will only open their doors for law enforcement or probation and parole officers.

• Will not be allowed to display fall decorations.

• Will not be allowed to wear costumes or dress in disguise.

Offenders who are found to be in non-compliance with imposed restrictions could face additional charges for probation or parole violations that may result in jail or prison time.

"The TDOC is committed to enhancing public safety," Commissioner Derrick D. Schofield said. "This Halloween we're asking citizens to partner with our 6,300 employees by remaining vigilant and reinforcing general safety practices that can help keep trick-or-treaters safe."