Violence spikes at remaining Tennessee juvenile centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Department of Children's Services has had a spike in violence at its juvenile detention centers after shutting down 2 of their facilities earlier this year.

According to records obtained by The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/RnvGMl ), there were more than 100 assaults at Woodland Hills Youth Development Center in Nashville during the months of July, August and September.

The records showed there were 67 assaults in the same three-month period at the Mountain View Youth Development Center in Jefferson County and 90 assaults reported at the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County.

The department closed 2 of its facilities - the Taft Youth Development Center in Bledsoe County and the New Visions center for girls in Nashville - as a cost-saving measure in July.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

