Chattanooga Police investigating pair of home invasions

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police investigators are looking into a pair of home invasions that occurred over the evening hours Saturday night.

The first incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m. when officers responded to a robbery call at 2135 E. 28th Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Anapatricia Dominguez and Aguillon Reyes. The victims stated that four black males had entered their home, two armed with hand guns, and demanded money. The suspects left the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The later that, just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, police were dispatched to 118 Sequoia Dr. on another robbery call. On the scene, officers spoke with Michael Clark and John Mclntosh . The victims stated that at about 11:30 p.m. two black males has entered their house and demanded all their money. The suspects left the scene in the victim's vehicle. Officers found the vehicle several blocks away, abandoned.

Investigators were able to get descriptions of the perpetrators from each incident.

The four black males from the first home invasion are approximately 5'8" to 6'1" tall, wearing pantyhose over their faces, black hoodies pulled tight over their heads, and all wearing black military style pants with lots of pockets and black gloves.

From the second robbery, the first black male is 5'10" with a thin build, dreadlocks, between 20 to 30 years of age, and wearing green bib overalls, black stocking cap, and a blue bandana over his face. He was armed with a black handgun.

The second black male is 6'0" to 6'2" in height, with a medium build, 20 to 30 years of age, and wearing green coveralls. He was armed with a black revolver. Both suspects were wearing gloves and Air Jordan type shoes.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333