Could Hurricane Sandy bring snow to the Tennessee mountains?

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- With the eyes of the nation focused on the Atlantic seaboard as Hurricane Sandy slowly churns her way north, developing into one of the biggest storms to hit the East Coast in decades, Tennesseans may see an unusual side effect: snow.

The National Weather Service said there is a chance that the mountain areas in the Eastern Tennessee region could see between one to eight inches of the white stuff beginning as soon as Monday evening. However, before you stock up on groceries, there is very little chance we will see anything more than a few flurries here in Tennessee Valley.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Morristown say that a "significant" winter storm that could effect the Southern Appalachian Region is expected to arrive sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Colder air will continue to filter into the area, dropping overnight lows into the '30s with Northern areas and higher terrain falling below the freezing mark.

Additionally, they say strong winds will increase further on Monday and Tuesday with wind advisories and high wind warnings expected.

Then with additional moisture from Hurricane Sandy reaching into the Southern Appalachian region combined with continued cold temperatures over the area, the expected snowfall could last through Wednesday morning. Widespread accumulations of one to four inches are possible across Southwest Virginia and the East Tennessee mountains.

However, snowfall accumulations of four to eight inches will be possible over the highest elevations of the East Tennessee mountains and into Southwest Virginia. A winter weather watch is already in effect for these areas.

