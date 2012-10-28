No injuries in fire at vacant Central Avenue building

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- No injuries were reported in connection with a commercial fire on Central Avenue Saturday night.

Calls flooded into the 911 Communications Center as the flames could be seen from a good distance away. The Chattanooga Fire Department was dispatched at 6:38 p.m. and responded with eight fire companies to 1010 Central Avenue.

Battalion Chief Rodney Jones said the first firefighters on the scene made their way inside the structure and located the flames on the second floor.

The fire was beginning to break through the roof, but the firefighters got the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.

The building has reportedly been vacant for months or even years. Damage to the building was estimated to be about $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.