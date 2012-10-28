Tennessee GOP eyes big gains in state - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

(Times Free Press) -- Fortified with huge campaign war chests, new legislative districts and Tennessee voters' opposition to President Barack Obama, state Republicans see a good chance of seizing a "supermajority" in the General Assembly on Nov. 6.

Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey, R-Blountville, said the GOP has an "excellent shot" at picking up as many as six seats, knocking minority Democrats from 13 to just seven in the 33-member chamber.

"Things are going well," said Ramsey, the lieutenant governor. "I feel very comfortable we'll have a supermajority."

Republicans already have 20 Senate seats. Adding just two more would give them a two-thirds majority, which would mean they could suspend rules at will and ignore Democratic opposition. In fact, there's talk among Republicans about a "super-duper" majority.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

