Second patient comes forward, claims liaison with DesJarlais

(Times Free Press) -- On the heels of a sex scandal involving a female patient, another woman has acknowledged having a sexual relationship with physician and U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais while she was under his medical care.

The second woman described DesJarlais as "the nicest guy" and said he cooked dinner for her at their first get-together in 2000.

But she also said they smoked marijuana during their relationship and remembered DesJarlais prescribing her pain medication on dates at his home.

"His biggest thing that's completely unethical is him just picking up women while he's a doctor," the woman said in an interview last week. "I mean, seriously, that's his big no-no. ... He's just a hound."

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.



Sunday afternoon the DesJarlais camp responded with the following statement:

"The woman mentioned in this article has reached out to both the congressman's wife and the paper to express concerns about her statements being taken out of context and factual inaccuracies contained in this article. "It is clear that the Chattanooga Times Free Press has no interest in informing their readers about the real issues facing Tennesseans. Rather than focusing solely on a 14 year old divorce, why don't they talk to the congressman's wife, Amy, who he has been married to for more than 10 years? "It speaks volumes that even Lincoln Davis recently said that he regretted his actions and that these types of personal smear campaigns that hurt families have no place in politics."

Brandon Lewis, Campaign Manager, Congressman Scott DesJarlais, Fourth District, TN