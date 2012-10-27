Mystery firm formed days before $5M campaign gift

By JACK GILLUM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A shadowy Tennessee company donated more than $5 million to a prominent conservative super political action committee days after establishing itself.

So who's behind 1 of the largest batches of election contributions this year? There's a questionable trail.

New campaign finance reports show that the political committee, FreedomWorks for America, received seven donations totaling $5.28 million from Knoxville-based Specialty Group Inc.

The money is helping pay for TV ads supporting conservative candidates for federal office.

An Associated Press review of Tennessee business records showed that Specialty Group filed incorporation papers Sept. 26, less than a week before it gave several contributions to FreedomWorks worth between $125,000 and $1.5 million apiece.

The Specialty Group appears to have no website detailing its products or services. It's registered to a suburban Knoxville home.

