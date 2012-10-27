Big turnout at polls for Saturday voting in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgians are taking advantage of their first chance to vote early on a Saturday, with long lines reported at polling locations.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/Rp59wL ) voter registration offices in Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties all had long lines Saturday that sometimes wrapped around buildings and extended down sidewalks.

In Rockdale County, voters said they were waiting about two hours to cast their ballots.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp said Friday at least 780,565 Georgians had voted early in the Nov. 6 election.

Polling places statewide were open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kemp's spokesman, Jared Thomas, said was up to county officials to decide whether to extend their hours because of long lines.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.