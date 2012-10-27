Knoxville football player injured at South Pittsburg game

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN (WRCB/WBIR) -- A high school football player from Knoxville's Grace Christian Academy was injured Friday night during a game in South Pittsburg.



WBIR-TV Sports Director Steve Phillips cited multiple reports that Will McKamey was hurt during the game and was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center.

McKamey was reportedly responsive en route, though he remains listed in critical condition in the ICU as of Saturday morning.

His father, Grace head coach Randy McKamey, confirmed that his son had a head injury but said he is expected to make a full recovery. He told The Knoxville News Sentinel that a second brain scan showed no increased brain pressure and that surgery wasn't needed at that point.

The running back has committed to the U.S. Naval Academy.