Budget cuts delay road work at Signal Point

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Work on an access road and parking lot at Signal Point national battlefield park has been delayed for at least a year because of cuts Congress made to the national transportation budget.

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park Superintendent Cathy Cook says project design work is still under way and the public is being asked to comment on a proposal to pay for it with $250,000 to $500,000 from the Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division Transportation Improvement Program.

Cook told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/XzzCvu) the reconstruction originally was scheduled for fiscal 2014, but now may be delayed until 2015 or later.

Cook says plans call for repairing drainage systems and curbs, stabilizing turf and topping the road and parking area with about 3.5 inches of fresh asphalt.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

