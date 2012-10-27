Fall Creek Falls State Park expands, adds new cave, waterfall

PIKEVILLE, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Visitors flock to Fall Creek Falls State Park to see waterfalls, including the park's namesake which, at 256 feet, is one of the tallest cascades east of the Rocky Mountains.

While the general public may not know it -- and the official park brochure doesn't mention a word about it -- the park's 25,000 acres are riddled with caves that lure spelunkers from far and wide.

"Fall Creek Falls has more caves than any park in the eastern U.S. -- except for Mammoth Cave [National Park]," said Stuart Carroll, a naturalist and interpretive specialist at the state park's nature center. "We've got some big caves here."

The park recently scored again in the cave and waterfall category. It picked up Lost Creek Falls and Lost Creek Cave -- natural features so stunning that Disney used them to film scenes for "The Jungle Book," its 1994 live-action version of the Rudyard Kipling classic

